Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 130,383 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,383 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. 12,301,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,887,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.