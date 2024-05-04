Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $57.87 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $57,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after acquiring an additional 713,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,862,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,188,000 after acquiring an additional 110,802 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.