NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 54,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,026. NVE has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $351.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.