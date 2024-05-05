Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources
Institutional Trading of Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TECK stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.65.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.