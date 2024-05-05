Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 432,796 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.95% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $30,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 140,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

