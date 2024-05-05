Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $35.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

