Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.08

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and traded as low as $17.01. Meritage Hospitality Group shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 9,277 shares trading hands.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.55 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.