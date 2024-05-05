Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day moving average of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

