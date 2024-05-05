Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target to $8.00

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WALD opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waldencast by 75.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Waldencast in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

