Realty Income (O) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.