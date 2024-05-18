Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,868,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,830,000 after buying an additional 641,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 332,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. 640,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,390. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

