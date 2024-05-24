Commerce Bank Buys 311 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,660,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,979,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

