EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.13% of EQT worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in EQT by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

EQT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

