Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 313,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.