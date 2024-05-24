Commerce Bank Sells 4,850 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 291,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,262,250. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

