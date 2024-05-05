W Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

W Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.98. 4,586,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

