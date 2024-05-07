Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 39,460 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,460 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $20.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.58. The stock had a trading volume of 508,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $337.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

