Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,989. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4 %

VRSN traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,641. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

