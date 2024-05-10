Analysts Offer Predictions for Genius Sports Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Genius Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of GENI opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

