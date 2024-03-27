Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 4,580 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $31,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,519,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,483,977.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,342 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82.

Team Price Performance

Team stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 16,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Team in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Team in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Team by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Team in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Team in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Team

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.