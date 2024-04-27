Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $73.00 at UBS Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.57.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Trading Down 0.1 %

HXL stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.