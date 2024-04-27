Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $391.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.74.

NYSE HUM opened at $305.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

