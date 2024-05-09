Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

HDV stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,221. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

