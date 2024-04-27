Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of GLMD opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Read More
