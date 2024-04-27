Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.