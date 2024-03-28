ACT Wealth Management LLC Takes $17.92 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,918,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 9.7% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $203.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.