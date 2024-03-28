Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.68 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

