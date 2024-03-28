Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

