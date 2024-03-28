iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,398,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,615,219 shares.The stock last traded at $92.35 and had previously closed at $92.33.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
