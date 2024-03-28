iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,398,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,615,219 shares.The stock last traded at $92.35 and had previously closed at $92.33.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

