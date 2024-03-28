Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.86

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 2656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $514.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,736 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

