Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 24,620,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 23,913,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Tilray Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tilray by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

