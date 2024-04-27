201 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EME opened at $353.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.49 and a 52 week high of $369.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

