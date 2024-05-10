Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,295,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after buying an additional 62,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FV opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.