Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

