iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,203,000.

INDA stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

