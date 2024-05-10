Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock worth $725,292. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after buying an additional 1,635,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

