Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down to $25.48

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $17.41. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 13,063,170 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.65.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

