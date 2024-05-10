Sow Good (OTC:SOWG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sow Good (OTC:SOWG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.60% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sow Good in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Sow Good Stock Performance
