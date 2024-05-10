Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRL. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $279,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

