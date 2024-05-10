Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading 19.1% Higher

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 3,026,137 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,876,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Up 19.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.78.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

