Lincoln National Corp Purchases 203 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after buying an additional 241,369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,083,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AOR stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.