Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 5.6 %

Savers Value Village stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $316,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,650 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

