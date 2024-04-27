Unilever PLC (UL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4556 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

