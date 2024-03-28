Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 16.9% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $31,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VXF opened at $174.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $175.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.