Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $20.36 million and $24,848.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00089007 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00032973 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003841 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

