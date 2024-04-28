Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 99,200 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 74.0% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 134.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 48,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,587. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.