Bfsg LLC Invests $27,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,274 shares of company stock valued at $72,410,859. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

