Cargojet (CJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$115.59 on Friday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$124.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.49.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Laurentian raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cargojet

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.