Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,580.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $238.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.71. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $195.05 and a fifty-two week high of $263.50.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

