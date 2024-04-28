J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,331.5 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

JSNSF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

