J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,331.5 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
JSNSF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $3.94.
About J Sainsbury
